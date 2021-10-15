Bengalis are preparing to bid adieu to Maa Durga and at the same time look forward to her return next year on Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami. It is the final day of the five-day Durga Puja festival or Durgotsav. This year, Bijoya Dashami 2021 date is October 15, Friday. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Maa Durga killed buffalo demon, Mahishasura and restored peace and Dharma on the earth. One also believes, Goddess Durga returns to the Kailash Parvat with her family after staying on the earth during Durga Puja. It is a bitter-sweet moment for the people. And they honour this day by various rituals and activities. Married women play Sindoor Khela ahead of Durga Visarjan (immersion of idols) while others greet one another, Subho Bijoya. Here’s a collection of Subho Bijoya Dashami wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, images and wallpapers to celebrate the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Vijaya Dashami Light Up Your Life and Give You Immense Happiness. Hope You Achieve Success and Joy on This Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga’s Blessings Guide You To Follow the Right Path and Help You Succeed in Your Endeavours. Happy Vijaya Dashami

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Holy Day Bring Joy and Prosperity to Your Life. Wishing You a Blessed Vijaya Dashami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Family Receive All the Happiness Stay Delighted With the Blessings of Goddess Durga. Happy Vijaya Dashami

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Shower Blessings and Love on Your Family. Wishing a Successful Life for You! Blessings of Bijoya Dashami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bijoya Dashami Brings All Kinds of Happiness and Joy in Your Life. Happy Vijaya Dashami

