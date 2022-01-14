Pongal, the four-day harvest festival celebrated in South India, especially Tamil Nadu, will begin from today i.e 14th January to 17th January. The Harvest festival is celebrated under many names across India. Celebrated in mid-January every year, it also marks the beginning of Uttarayan- sun's journey towards north and end of the winter season. To celebrate the festival with more energy and zest we have compiled festive wishes exclusively for Pongal 2022. New Makar Sankranti 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Stickers and Status To Send to Family and Friends.

Pongal 2022 Wishes

Pongal Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Pongal Wish Reads: May the Heavenly Taste of Ven Pongal and the Sweetness of Chakkarai Pongal Bring Happiness Aplenty and Goodness to Your Life. Happy Pongal.

Pongal Latest Greetings

Pongal Messages (File Image)

Special Pongal 2022 Text Reads: May the Sweetness of Gur, Doodh and Kaju Bring Happiness Into Your Life. A Very Happy Pongal to You and Your Family!

New Pongal 2022 Messages

Pongal Messages (File Image)

Best Pongal 2022 Text Reads: I Pray That This Festival May Be the Start of Your Brighter Days Filled With Happiness, Good Luck, and Prosperity. Happy Pongal!

Pongal 2022 Greetings: Share Latest Wishes, Images & Thai Pongal Thoughts With Your Dear Ones

