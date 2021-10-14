Dussehra is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals in India. It is observed at the end of the nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri. Also known as Vijayadashami or Dasara, Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil after Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana to restore Dharma on the earth. As Dussehra 2021 will be observed on October 15, Friday, here’s a bunch of trending Happy Dussehra 2021 greetings, Ram Ravan Anti Yudh photos, Ravan Dahan GIFs, Vijayadashami messages, Dussehra Status for Facebook and WhatsApp and a lot more. You can download them for free and share them with your family and friends to celebrate the auspicious day. Happy Dussehra 2021!

Happy Dussehra 2021 Wishes and Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra. May the occasion bring happiness, fortune and prosperity to your life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us all celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Embrace the goodness in your life and ward off all evil that comes on your path. Happy Dussehra 2021

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

Dussehra Shubhechha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Rama shower his choicest wishes over you and your family and remove all evil obstacles in life. Happy Dusshera!

Dussehra Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May your troubles burst away like the fireworks and your happiness multiply this Dussehra. Have a happy one!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending you warm wishes this festive season, so that you prosper and evolve to your best version.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this festive season lift up your spirits with joy, peace and contentment.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us all celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra.

Happy Dussehra (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May you receive the choicest blessings of this festive season. Happy Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Dussehra will bring light and love to your doorstep.

Dussehra 2021 Messages: Celebrate Vijayadashami With WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes, Quotes and Images

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)