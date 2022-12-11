UNICEF is an acronym for United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, which was originally a relief fund to help children in need after World War II. It was established by the United Nations on December 11, 1946, which is why UNICEF Day or UNICEF Day for Change is celebrated on this day. UNICEF is present in over 190 countries contributing to healthcare, education and other aspects to help build a safe and thriving environment for children around the world. The objective of UNICEF and its vision and motto have expanded over the years to include the wider needs of children. Their aim is to help all children, especially those from vulnerable groups, get better access to all facilities and their protection. On UNICEF Day 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages. World Children’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Celebrations Around Universal Children’s Day.

UNICEF Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: I Can Testify to What UNICEF Means to Children Because I Was Among Those Who Received Food and Medical Relief Right After World War II. – Audrey Hepburn

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: If You Can’t Feed a Hundred People, Then Feed Just One. – Mother Teresa

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: There’s Enough on This Planet for Everyone’s Needs but Not for Everyone’s Greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

UNICEF Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Hunger Is Not a Problem. It Is an Obscenity. How Wonderful It Is That Nobody Needs To Wait a Single Moment Before Starting To Improve the World. – Anne Frank

UNICEF Day for Change 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Around the World, Children Are Showing Us Their Strength and Leadership, Advocating for a More Sustainable World for All. Let’s Build on Advances and Re-Commit to Putting Children First. For Every Child, Every Right. – UN Secretary-General António Guterres

