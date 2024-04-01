Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended Utkala Dibasa (Odisha Foundation Day) wishes to the people on Monday, April 1, 2024. In his tweet, Patnaik wrote, “Odisha is writing a glorious history in all fields. Odisha has become prosperous due to the commitment of every Odia. In keeping with this era of transformation, the idea of ​​creating a 'developed Odisha' is the idea of ​​Odia. On this 'Odisha Day', let us strengthen our Asmita and Swaviman and move towards building 'Developed Odisha'.” Odisha Day, also known as Utkala Dibasa, is observed on April 1 to honour the creation of the state of Odisha. People adorn their houses and public areas with flags, banners, and flowers in the state flag's colours, symbolising Odisha's dynamic culture and legacy, as they joyfully commemorate the occasion throughout the state. Utkal Divas 2024 Sand Art Video: Renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Odisha Day With Exquisite Sand Art Depicting the State's Culture (View Pics and Video).

CM Naveen Patnaik Extends Wishes on Utkal Divas 2024

ସବୁ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଲେଖୁଛି ଏକ ଗରିମାମୟ ଇତିହାସ। ପ୍ରତିଟି ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ହୋଇଛି ସମୃଦ୍ଧ। ରୂପାନ୍ତରଣର ଏ ଯୁଗ ସହ ତାଳ ଦେଇ 'ବିକଶିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶା' ଗଠନ କରିବା ହେଉଛି ଓଡ଼ିଆର ସଙ୍କଳ୍ପ। ଏହି 'ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଦିବସ'ରେ ଆସନ୍ତୁ ଆମ ଅସ୍ମିତା ଓ ସ୍ୱାଭିମାନକୁ ଆହୁରି ବଳିଷ୍ଠ କରି 'ବିକଶିତ ଓଡ଼ିଶା' ଗଢ଼ିବା ଦିଗରେ ଆଗକୁ… pic.twitter.com/TrN7DILZAK — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 1, 2024

