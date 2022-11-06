The festival of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, which is observed in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and parts of Maharashtra, is observed by worshipping both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. This is because, according to Shiv Purana, Lord Vishnu pledged to worship Lord Shiva on Kartik Chaturdashi with a thousand lotuses. When one went missing, Lord Vishnu plucked out one of his eyes, since he was called Kamal Nayan and his eyes were like the lotus. Lord Shiva was impressed by his devotion and restored his eye and even presented him with the Sudarshana Chakra, which has the power and strength of millions of suns. Devotees of both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu worship them on this day and offer a thousand lotuses to Lord Vishnu while chanting his name a thousand times. As you observe this festival, share these Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 wishes and messages with everyone you know as Kartik Chaturdashi greetings, images and HD wallpapers on this day. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

