World Tuberculosis Day is marked every year on March 24 to raise public awareness about the destructing health, the social and economic impact of tuberculosis. Tb or Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs. The disease spreads from one person to the other via tiny droplets discharged into the air by coughs and sneezes. To spread awareness about the highly contagious disease, netizens took to Twitter to post messages, posters, HD images, quotes explaining causes and symptoms of TB, and sayings. World TB Day 2022: Face Masks Best Suited To Check Spread of Tuberculosis, Say Doctors.

World TB Day 2022 HD Images 

World TB Day 2022 

World TB Day 2022 Tweets

 World TB Day 2022 Messages 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)