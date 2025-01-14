Pongal is a very auspicious and significant Hindu festival that marks the end of the winter season and start of the harvest season in India. Pongal 2025, also called Thai Pongal, is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. The festival is celebrated with various traditions and rituals. A major part of the celebrations are the traditional Pongal recipes, and rasam is a festive staple. It is a very comforting South Indian dish, and it is made using tomatoes, tamarind, spices, and lentils. It has the perfect blend of tangy and spicy flavours. An addition of aromatic seasoning like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and pepper makes it a heartwarming treat, especially when it is had with rice. It adds a touch of warmth to every celebration. For the full rasam recipe, watch Sakshi Tanwar prepare it in the Tyohaar Ki Thaali video below. Pongal 2025 Greetings and Messages: Netizens Share Wishes, Wallpapers, HD Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

How to Make Rasam? Watch ‘Tyohaar Ki Thaali’ Video:

