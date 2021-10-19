Bizarre food combinations have become the new trend on social media platforms these days. Some food experiments baffle people, while some make people wonder who really can think of such a bizarre dish! In one such example, social media users were left bewildered after a video of Rasgulla chaat surfaced on the internet. The 0.59-second video clip which adds Rasgulla chaat to the list of craziest food combinations, shows the delicious Rasgulla being cut in pieces with some chat masala sprinkled on it.

The dish turns bizarre when the vendor puts yogurt (dahi) over the Rasgulla along with the sweet chutney that's usually eaten with chaat. The video has divided people, with many saying that fusion food combinations had been taken too far now.

Here's the Viral Video of Rasgulla Chaat!

Here's how netizens reacted to the bizarre combination:

Shocking!

Shocking! Isme Cheese aur butter ad karna bhul gaye? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 19, 2021

Well!

Chat mein hari chutni na daalna, Gunaah hai ! pic.twitter.com/OwHAWXHiZ0 — River of January 🏹 (@river_january) October 19, 2021

That Actual Feeling!

Hari Chutney Lovers are Sad!

Hari chutney kyon naheen hai? — PЯΞ💤 (@PrezzVerde) October 19, 2021

Ewww!

What did I just see... 😱Ewwww🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Mithi (@Mithi18771115) October 19, 2021

Kaun hain ye log?

Well Then!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)