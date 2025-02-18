Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, delivered a heartfelt speech at Harvard India Conference 2025, reflecting on her son Anant Ambani’s lifelong battle with obesity. She spoke about his unwavering determination, faith, and resilience in overcoming health challenges. “Anant has fought obesity throughout his life, but his deep spirituality and strength have guided him,” she said. Nita also expressed her joy at Anant finding love in Radhika Merchant, calling their bond “magical.” Her emotional speech resonated with many, highlighting Anant’s inspiring journey and the power of love and faith. From Maggi Noodles to IPL, Nita Ambani Recalls Meeting 'Two Young Lanky Boys' Hardik and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians Camp, Sheds Light on Scouting Jasprit Bumrah (Watch Video).

Nita Ambani Opens Up About Son Anant Ambani

