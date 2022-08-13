Kajari Teej ki Shubhkamnayein! The second Teej of Sawan Maas will be celebrated on August 14, Sunday. Kajari Teej is also called Badi Teej or Kajali Teej when women observe a strict fast to pray to Goddess Parvati for a satisfactory and peaceful married life. Women wear new clothes and indulge in solah shringar to celebrate the auspicious day. They apply mehndi and Henna patterns on their hands and feet as a part of the sixteen traditional adornments that play a significant role on Badi Teej. Below, find the latest mehndi designs for Kajari Teej 2022! Watch video to get beautiful Henna patterns for front and back hands and beautify yourself on Kajari Teej!

