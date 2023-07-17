Roopal Tyagi has shared some gorgeous photos of her on social media, where she is seen enjoying the monsoon season in Lonavala. The Ranju Ki Betiyaan actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a red chikankari kurta paired with denim. The TV actor is seen relishing different food items in the photos. Roopal is seen posing with her friends on her Lonavala vacation. "Some rituals and some chance encounters [sic]," Roopal Tyagi wrote in the caption of her beautiful Instagram post. Ranju Ki Betiyaan: Roopal Tyagi Opens Up on Why Playing an Athlete Is ‘Ultimate Validation’ for Her.

Here's Roopal Tyagi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roopal Tyagi (@roopaltyagi06)

