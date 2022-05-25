In an unusual incident, netizens took to Twitter and complained about buckets being sold at a costly price on Amazon. As per the tweets, Amazon was selling a set of six buckets for Rs 25,000. Interestingly, this was after the discount. The original price of the buckets was Rs 35,000. Soon, they started to troll Amazon saying that it was absolute loot and fraud, while others had a good laugh.

Check tweets:

Amazon selling buckets for Rs 25,000?

A set of six buckets cost Rs 25,000 at @amazonIN this is after discount, else it was Rs 35,000 😭 what kind of loot/ or fraud is it. @jagograhakjago @praveendel pic.twitter.com/xTY8ajXWaY — Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) May 24, 2022

Twitter user has a good laugh

This user has no clue what to do next

Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do pic.twitter.com/hvxTqGYzC4 — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 23, 2022

And the offer closes soon..!

Twitter user says never seen an expensive bucket

