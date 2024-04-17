Abhradeep Saha, better known as 'Angry Rantman,' was a renowned video creator celebrated for his passionate and fiery rants, as well as insightful reviews spanning sports, movies, and social issues. With a significant following on social media platforms, he had captured the hearts of many. Sadly, he has passed away, leaving his fans in mourning. A devoted supporter of Chelsea Football Club, he was known for his angry rants whenever the team lost a match. Recent reports reveal that he underwent open heart surgery in a Bengaluru hospital, where he fought for his life as his kidneys stopped functioning, leading to multiple organ failure. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through his fanbase and followers. Devraj Patel Dies in Road Accident: YouTuber-Cum-Commedian, Known for 'Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai' Viral Meme, Killed in Mishap in Chhattisgarh.

