BLACKPINK’s Rose’s and Bruno Mars’ song APT quickly went viral online for its catchy tune and lyrics. The song even created history for becoming the fastest K-pop music video to surpass 900 million views on YouTube. There have been several videos of people singing along or grooving to the beats of the song. Now, in a viral video, we see Bailey, a beluga whale, also dancing to the song at the Harbin Polar Park in Heilongjiang, China. The amusing moment of the beluga whale performing the dance routine with a diver was captured on camera. The now viral footage shows the whale nodding and moving its body in perfect synchronisation with the diver. Watch the viral Instagram reel below. BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Creates History, Becomes Fastest K-Pop Music Video To Surpass 900 Million Views on YouTube!

Bailey the Beluga Whale Dances to ‘APT’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Viral Video (@globalviralvideo)

Whale Dances to ‘APT’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Panda (@misspanda_tube)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)