On January 19, BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars' viral hit "APT" emerged as the fastest K-Pop music video to reach 900 Million views on YouTube. The feat has been achieved in 93 days, even surpassing PSY's mammoth hit "Gangnam Style" (144 Days). The other songs following them in the list are BTS' "Dynamite" (201 Days) and BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" (363 Days). "APT" was a part of Rose's debut studio album and was unveiled on December 6, 2024. The song instantly became a viral hit globally, with several award wins to its name, including the Global Sensation award at the MAMA Awards 2024. MAMA 2024: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars Take the Stage With Their Chart-Topping Hit ‘APT,’ Fans Hail It As Best Performance of the Award Show (Watch Video).

BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Fastest K-Pop MV To Cross 900 Million Views on YouTube

“APT.” becomes the fastest MV by a K-Pop act to reach 900M views on YouTube: #1 APT. - 93 Days #2 Gangnam Style - 144 Days #3 Dynamite - 201 Days #4 HYLT - 363 Days pic.twitter.com/auokyAG9l1 — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) January 18, 2025

Watch the MV of ‘APT’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)