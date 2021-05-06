Are you ready to welcome PUBG back in your life? It appears your wish may come true soon, as PUBG Mobile India is gearing up to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website went live, suggesting an imminent launch. With this, Twitterati cannot keep their calm! Battlegrounds Mobile India funny memes and jokes are here as gamers expect PUBG mobile relaunch.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Set to Launch
Here new official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India 👉 https://t.co/dEQfuQBL7w
For latest updates more follow us#pubgmobileindia #battlegroundsmobileindia #bgmobileindia #pubgindia #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/AV9W1D0Qf7
— BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 6, 2021
Battlegrounds Mobile India Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here!
#battlegroundsmobileindia Pubg at the doorsteps of GAMERS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/id97CuauTu
— Baby Penguin (@Unkown_Fantasy) May 6, 2021
The Meme Game Is On!
PUBG Mobile India officially changes its name to #battlegroundsmobileindia
PUBG to Indian players : pic.twitter.com/IvuoWJfk1V
— Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 6, 2021
Are You Ready for Battlegrounds Mobile India?
Hardcore gamers after seeing this.#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/umZcgBevAu
— D (@dhruviiin) May 6, 2021
Gamers in Happy Tears RN
#battlegroundsmobileindia Gamers to the makers of #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/PQQ4LQsdQv
— Baby Penguin (@Unkown_Fantasy) May 6, 2021
Hahaha, Relatable Much?
When pubg ban in india all fans be pic.twitter.com/kqcDXskOgH
— RahulPdr (@Rahul25109820) May 6, 2021
It's About Time!
PUBG Mobile India officially changes its name to #battlegroundsmobileindia
PUBG to players : pic.twitter.com/QRAZUGtt74
— Sajjan Ladka 🏴☠️ (@sajjanladka) May 6, 2021
Goosebumps Everyone?
When i see this is on trending pic.twitter.com/hpl4Jm9mBc
— Bharat Soni (@Bharatsoni0047) May 6, 2021
