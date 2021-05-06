Are you ready to welcome PUBG back in your life? It appears your wish may come true soon, as PUBG Mobile India is gearing up to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website went live, suggesting an imminent launch. With this, Twitterati cannot keep their calm! Battlegrounds Mobile India funny memes and jokes are here as gamers expect PUBG mobile relaunch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Set to Launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here!

#battlegroundsmobileindia Pubg at the doorsteps of GAMERS 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/id97CuauTu — Baby Penguin (@Unkown_Fantasy) May 6, 2021

The Meme Game Is On!

PUBG Mobile India officially changes its name to #battlegroundsmobileindia PUBG to Indian players : pic.twitter.com/IvuoWJfk1V — Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 6, 2021

Are You Ready for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gamers in Happy Tears RN

Hahaha, Relatable Much?

#battlegroundsmobileindia When pubg ban in india all fans be pic.twitter.com/kqcDXskOgH — RahulPdr (@Rahul25109820) May 6, 2021

It's About Time!

PUBG Mobile India officially changes its name to #battlegroundsmobileindia PUBG to players : pic.twitter.com/QRAZUGtt74 — Sajjan Ladka 🏴‍☠️ (@sajjanladka) May 6, 2021

Goosebumps Everyone?

#battlegroundsmobileindia When i see this is on trending pic.twitter.com/hpl4Jm9mBc — Bharat Soni (@Bharatsoni0047) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)