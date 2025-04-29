PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) has introduced a new tactical tool in its latest update. The Emergency Cover Flare has been added to the Rondo map as a defensive throwable weapon. Players can find it on the ground or buy it from in-game stores. Once used, it releases red smoke and instantly deploys two emergency cover objects. These objects cannot be destroyed by gunfire or grenades, making them perfect for protection during intense battles. Players can also use the Emergency Cover Flare to escape dangerous situations. When caught outside the play zone or under enemy fire, it gives players quick and strong cover until they reach safety. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

