A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows burglars trying to break into a home. In the footage, the burglars can be seen attempting to enter the home through the roof. The British homeowner was shocked when he woke up to find the two burglars on his roof, trying to break in. The chilling moment was captured on security cameras, and it has left everyone shocked at the extreme measures the intruders took to try and break in. Watch the viral video below. Woman Stops Burglary Attempt in Amritsar: Viral Video Shows Brave Woman Fighting Off 3 Robbers Trying To Enter Home (Watch).

Burglars Attempting to Break Into Home

😱Man Discovers Two Burglars on His Roof Attempting Break-In A homeowner had the shock of his life waking up to find two burglars on his roof, attempting to break into his house. The brazen act was caught on camera, leaving viewers stunned by the lengths these intruders went to.… pic.twitter.com/7Ot4riQ1Eg — World War 3 (@Worldwar_3_) December 11, 2024

