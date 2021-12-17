ON 16th and 17th December the video-sharing platform YouTube held a special live stream event for fans to reminisce on the past year's trends. The 24-hour event, titled 'Escape 2021', featured musicians and content creators who made a huge impact on the video-sharing and social media platforms. Youtube captured BTS' in Escape 2021, with the supergroup's Minecraft-ed version. BTS hit the Minecraft stage to digitally perform "Butter" and "Permission To Dance" in the 24-hour interactive live stream. BTS' Minecraft-ed version was created by Noxcrew, a community of creators from across the world, known for their unique Minecraft. ‘Congratulations Kim Taehyung’ Says BTS ARMY After V Bags Guinness World Records (Check Best Tweets).

BTS On YouTube's Escape 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)