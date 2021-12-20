ARMY is all geared up to celebrate BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's 26th birthday (Korean age: 27) on December 30, 2021. Fans love their Tae Bear and are going all out to celebrate his big day. Last year, Burj Khalifa was lit up to mark the "Winter Bear" singer's birthday. Baidu Vbar, Kim Taehyung's Chinese fans, had made it possible. And now they, along with ARMY from other parts of the world, are going above and beyond to make their favourite K-pop idol's special day memorable again. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday Projects 2021, include double spread birthday ad in Forbes magazine, adoption of white Bengal tiger by Malaysian fans, plans to get V's birthday ad on Times Square' Monster' Billboard, turning Korea into TaeTaeland and so on. Do not believe us, take a look.

1. Welcome to TaeTaeLand

S.Korea officially turn into taetaeland! Even taehyung’s birthday project by vbar was shown in MBC news! Having a special announcement, everyone celebrating his birthday 🥳 Taehyung’s day is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/9pfOd3pbLA — ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) December 14, 2021

Take Another Look At Gorgeous Atmosphere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (김태형) Taehyung ♡ BTS FANPAGE (@taehyung_btsxv)

Advertisement in Front of Hybe

Woww😍 Vbar arranged TAEHYUNG'S birthday project infront of Hybe look at those screens!! beautiful The way Korea started to turn in Taetae land... 🐯💜 Everyone is ready to celebrate world's most popular kpop lord Kim Taehyung's birthdaypic.twitter.com/zlZQWHD5y1 — TAE♡Vbear¹¹⁸🐅(CHRISTMAS TREE🎄) (@m_ontatta20) December 17, 2021

Photo Booth Opposite Bighit Office

To celebrate Taehyung’s Birthday @BTSV_Support_Kr arranged a Photo-zone right next to Bighit Building 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uXNvSQuxta — KTH FACTS - Taehyung OST 🔜 (@KTH_Facts) December 20, 2021

2. Tae's Malaysian Fans Adopt White Bengal Tiger to Honour His Birthday

♡ 𝗩 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗨𝗦 𝗧𝗢 𝗗𝗢 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗗 ♡ VDay Charity Project 1: We adopted a white Tiger from Zoo Negara, Malaysia in the name of Kim Taehyung. Our donation will provide food, enrichment and veterinary care. To donate: 🔗 https://t.co/aflfYEw03Q pic.twitter.com/0GoYuKK3Gr — Taehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 (@BTSV_Malaysia) December 18, 2021

3. Kim Taehyung Fans From Uganda Joins In Celebrations

4. Plans to Get V's Birthday Ad on Times Square ‘Monster’ Billboard is ON!

𝓣𝓪𝓮𝓼𝓺𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓮 #태형 #BTSV 2021 V Day Project Part one To celebrate Taehyung's birthday, we’ve prepared the Times Square the ‘monster’ billboard ad support for our baby bear. This billboard covers 1600 sqm and the ads starts from 20th Dec. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/mU0Pk0XUZ4 — 수채화 (@V_Pintor__) December 20, 2021

It Appears, ARMYs' Efforts Are Not Going Unnoticed!

[211219 V Weverse Moment] 🐻 places that held my birthday event, can i know which and which places they are??.. pic.twitter.com/xT82HsSFNe — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) December 18, 2021

