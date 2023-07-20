In the current age of dating apps, a woman has found a creative way to make connections. A woman shared a picture of a business card on Twitter. It is not just any random card but a business card for flirting. Miriam Makali created the business card for flirting. Her name and contact details, including her Twitter handle and phone number, are included on the card, which also requests that anyone interested get in touch with her. Additionally, it says, "Hi, I think you're cute", as a flirting gesture. The tweet went viral immediately and garnered more than 9 million views. BURNNN! Woman Sends Garbage Bags as a Gift to Her Ex-Boyfriend Along With a 'Sweet' Message, Netizens React Hilariously (See Pics).

See Tweet Here:

Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting pic.twitter.com/wliADtXVcj — Miriam Makalia Vance (@MakaliaVance) July 17, 2023

