In a terrible yet natural incident, a carpet python was found trying to eat a giant possum, also known as the common brushtail possum, with three unborn babies in its pouch. The mother possum was "too big" for the snake to consume. The news came from Australia's Gold Coast. As per the caption of the pictures, the reptile is alive, but the pregnant creature's babies died. Further, it says, " The possums were taken to the bush for another animal to eat so they were not wasted." Sssleepy Companion! Carpet Python Found Taking a Nap in Child's Bed in Queensland (Watch Pic and Snake Rescue Video).

See Pictures, Here:

