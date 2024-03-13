Chained Monkey Fearlessly Engages With Deadly Cobras, Disturbing Viral Video on Animal Cruelty Will Make You Question Everything

Not everything is as funny as someone might think it is or intend for it to be. In a video shared online, a chained monkey is seen bravely facing dangerous cobras. Or the monkey is unaware of the evident danger. What was meant to be funny ended up making people outraged. The monkey, who seems to be playfully hitting the cobra, doesn’t seem to realise that the snakes are not trying to engage with it or be playful. Even though the snake gives up on the attack and eventually leaves, the video shows cruelty to animals. It's unclear if the snakes ended up near the monkey by accident. But the person filming could have tried to rescue the monkey or get rid of the snakes, neither of which was done. Monkey Vs King Cobra Battle Video Goes Viral, Netizens Amused Seeing The Snake Lose in This Shocking Footage From The Wild.

Watch Video of Chained Monkey Engaging With Cobras Here

