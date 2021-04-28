As vaccine registration for 18+ begins in India, people are complaining that the CoWIN site has crashed and is not working. Although some have successfully completed the process, within an hour after registrations opened at 4 pm, technical glitches began to appear. While netizens make funny memes and jokes about the CoWIN server crash, this is reminding some too much of the IRCTC platform, known for crashing all the time, especially while booking the tatkal tickets.

CoWIN Server Crash Churns out Funny Memes and Jokes Reminding Netizens of IRCTC:

People thinking of doing #cowinregistration in #CowinApp once the clock ticks to 4. Meanwhile IRCTC: pic.twitter.com/pu5zFq6huk — Saptarshi Ghosh Das (@panenkalikeleo) April 28, 2021

IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking vibes. https://t.co/dNlNGIP0nD — Ishaan Kohli (@i5haankohli) April 28, 2021

This Cowin app registration is making me think of good old IRCTC tatkal booking days. Sorry I cursed you then IRCTC. You were so much better. Only used to take my money and not issue tickets Afraid that Cowin may take my life and not provide vaccine pic.twitter.com/v5nTmRgi8L — Revs :) (@Full_Meals) April 28, 2021

