As vaccine registration for 18+ begins in India, people are complaining that the CoWIN site has crashed and is not working. Although some have successfully completed the process, within an hour after registrations opened at 4 pm, technical glitches began to appear. While netizens make funny memes and jokes about the CoWIN server crash, this is reminding some too much of the IRCTC platform, known for crashing all the time, especially while booking the tatkal tickets.

CoWIN Server Crash Churns out Funny Memes and Jokes Reminding Netizens of IRCTC:

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)