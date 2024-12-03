Owners of cybertrucks have highlighted several issues with the vehicle in the past. Now, first-time cyber truck owners have spotted a problem, especially when it snows. In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, we see a cybertruck owner highlighting a bafflingly stupid issue that could have been avoided. The owner first charges the car, then brings our attention to the headlights. The cybertruck owner explains that the headlights are bright and work well, but they are placed under a giant shelf. On a regular day, this would not cause an issue; however, on a snowy day, the snow accumulates on the shelf right in front of the headlights, which is a major problem. The snow completely blocks the headlights, making it difficult to drive and see the road ahead. The owner calls the shelf placed right under the headlights an ‘awful design.’ Watch the viral video below. Tesla Cybertruck Owners Take to Reddit to Report Loud Whistling Sound While Driving Through the Wind During First Road Trip (Watch Video).

Cybertruck Owner Spots Major Design Flaw in Vehicle

this guy found a major flaw in the cybertruck design 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kx3oINegMq — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 1, 2024

