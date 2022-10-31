A video shared on Reddit shows little furry bugs moving back and forth on a leaf dancefloor. The viral clip reads, "Found some tiny strange bugs dancing around a leaf while hiking." The tiny insects are known as aphids which are covered in a stringy, white fur-like substance. Internet users were left dumbfounded by the sight of the quirky bugs. While some explained that the insects seemed to be beech blight aphids, also known as 'boogie-woogie' aphids, others just called the video "bizarre". Viral Video Of Orchid Mantis Will Leave You Amazed, Watch Beautiful Insects Called Hymenopus Coronatus.

Watch The Tiny Dancing Bugs:

