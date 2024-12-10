American YouTuber, content creator, and influencer Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has built a USD 14 million city for Beast Games, an upcoming reality game show on Amazon Prime Video. It has been built to accommodate 1,000 contestants who will live and compete in the sprawling complex. The show will feature contestants participating in various challenges. The show will premiere on Prime Video on December 19, 2024. MrBeast took to social media to share pictures and videos of the stunning city. View them below. Cristiano Ronaldo Teams Up With MrBeast To 'Break the Internet' in Epic YouTube Collab.

We spent $14,000,000 building a city in a field for the contestants in Beast Games to live and compete in.. December 19th is almost here 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gFxjTq5CFD — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 8, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

