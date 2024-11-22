A rare oarfish, often called the ‘doomsday fish,’ washed ashore at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting this year. Spotted by Scripps Oceanography PhD student Alison Laferriere, the 9-10-foot-long deep-sea creature was recovered with the help of NOAA Fisheries for study. The sighting follows another in La Jolla earlier this year. Oarfish are rarely seen as they inhabit deep waters but have gained mythical status in Japan, where they are believed to foreshadow earthquakes and tsunamis. Scientists remain fascinated by the elusive species, often linked to tectonic activity, although the connection is unproven. 'Doomsday Fish' Found in US: Rare 12-Foot-Long Oarfish aka Sea Serpent Washes Up on La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego (See Pics and Video).

Rare ‘Doomsday Fish’ Washes Ashore in Southern California

Look what decided to make another appearance! 🌊 Last week, another #oarfish washed up on Grandview Beach in Encinitas and was spotted by Scripps Oceanography PhD candidate Alison Laferriere. This cool creature measures roughly 9 to 10 feet long. pic.twitter.com/gJjc9BBLwc — Scripps Institution of Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) November 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)