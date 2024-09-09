Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, the gamer, has broken the world record with the most number of pull-ups in a single day. Known for being one of the most prolific professional Call of Duty players, he has been rigorously following intense training, resulting in the world-breaking record of most pull-ups in 24 hours. He did 9,250 repetitions of pull-ups in 24 hours' time. However, in the last three hours, he could not perform as his bicep strain stopped him from doing further pull-ups. The streamer aimed to raise money for the Purple Project, which helps patients with Pancreatic Cancer. Taking to social media, he shared pictures from his gym, with his trainer and his bruised hands. For the unversed, Martin retired from Pro competition earlier this year, calling an end to his 13-year-old career.

Doug ‘Censor’ Martin Creates World Record With Maximum Pull-Ups

