A heartwarming video of an elephant playing football in a village in Karnataka is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 11-second video clip shows elephant Girija aka Mahalakshmi, playing football. As per reports, the 31-year-old elephant is fondly called Girija. In the video, elephant Girija is seen playing around with a ball at the Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Karnataka. If reports are to be believed, elephant Girija is a popular attraction at the temple and most often, visitors wait in line to get a selfie with the elephant. Odisha: Herd of Around 12 Elephants Cross Residential Areas of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda, Video Surfaces.

Elephant Plays Football in Karnataka Village

