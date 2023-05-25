Ex-Miss India Aditi Arya recently completed her MBA from Yale University. Aditi Arya was crowned Miss India World in 2015. Her fiance Jay Kotak, Co-Head of Kotak 811 and son of billionaire Uday Kotak, took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Aditi on her remarkable achievement. Aditi Arya had graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies before entering showbiz. "That's Really great to know. May God bless you and your fiancée for better Luck and a happy life together [sic]," a user commented on the congratulatory post. Maximum City Needs to Carve Ultra-low Tax Zone to Better Compete at Global Level: Jay Kotak.

Jay Kotak Congratulating Fiance Aditi Arya:

Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you @AryaAditi pic.twitter.com/xAdcRUFB0C — Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)