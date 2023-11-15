After a big, fat wedding, newly married couple Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya held their wedding reception on November 7, 2023. An inside photo from the occasion has surfaced on the internet and shows DeepVeer smiling as they pose with the couple and their parents. Deepika looks gorgeous in a golden lehenga set, while Ranveer Singh dazzles in a black velvet bandhgala. See their photo below! Deepika Padukone Is the Perfect Boss Lady As She Poses for Time Magazine’s Cover Page in Pantsuit (View Pics and Video).

See This Post

Deepika and Ranveer at Jay Kotak - Aditi Arya's wedding reception recently pic.twitter.com/RCwNVX8HIX — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) November 15, 2023

