A video of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, reacting to a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House has gone viral. As the two leaders clashed over the war in Ukraine, Markarova's reaction was caught on camera, where she could be seen shaking her head and facepalming, visibly stressed by the turn of events at the meeting. The dispute, which included President Trump accusing his counterpart Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III,” led to the Ukrainian president leaving without signing a key rare-earth minerals deal. Social media users widely shared Markarova’s reaction, interpreting it as a sign of deep frustration with the diplomatic standoff. ‘Will Wear Costume After War Is Over’: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Response to Reporter’s Question About Wearing Suit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

All time low for Oksana Markarova Ukraine’s ambassador to the US….notice the little head shake.. pic.twitter.com/jUFVJXjpT8 — DL Goodman 🇺🇸 (@DL1447) February 28, 2025

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US watching Trump and Zelensky argue. pic.twitter.com/LV7EbEIXOt — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 28, 2025

Ukranian Ambassador facepalming as Zelensky engaged in a verbal spat with Trump and Vance. It's over for Ukraine because of a clown. Anyone can see that. pic.twitter.com/QFOtCr8q41 — Shining Star (@ShineHamesha) February 28, 2025

