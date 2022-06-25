After a viral video showed a kid siphoning off money from PayTM FASTag while cleaning the window by wearing a smartwatch, PayTM took to Twitter to issue a clarification and clear doubts. PayTM said that as per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, which are onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. "Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure," the tweet read.

Check tweet:

A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure. pic.twitter.com/BmXhq07HrS — Paytm (@Paytm) June 25, 2022

