A message going viral on social media claims to offer free laptops to students under the Students Laptop Scheme 2024. As per the message widely shared on WhatsApp, the free laptop "scheme is open to all students who, for financial reasons, are not in a position to purchase a laptop of their own and are in need of a laptop at their level of education". However, the claim made in the viral WhatsApp message is fake. PIB said that the scheme is a scam to dupe people. "Never click on such suspicious links. Be cautious while sharing personal information," PIB's post read. Customer Service Representative To Be Appointed With Honorarium of INR 28,500 Under Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

This Is A Scam to Dupe You, Says PIB

Did you also receive a #WhatsApp message offering free laptops ⁉️ Beware⚠️ This is a scam to dupe you ‼️#PIBFactCheck 🔹Never click on such suspicious links 🔹Be cautious while sharing personal information. pic.twitter.com/sid1FnutEy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2024

