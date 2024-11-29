Multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) claim unidentified flying object (UFO) being sighted over the US Capitol Hill. An X user shared pictures and said that they had UFOs over the nation's capital tonight. Another user also supported the claim and said that another UFO/UAP was sighting over United States Capital Hill just hours ago. While the mystery lights in the sky over Washington DC triggered "alien" rumours, the claim made by the X users is false. A user called John Greenewald Jr issued clarification stating that the lights installed at the US Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades now. "Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare phenomenon," the user said. UFO Caught on Camera? Mysterious Orb-Like Object Spotted Over New York City Skyline in Chopper Camera Footage Sparking Alien Conspiracies (Watch Viral Video).

UFO Sighted Over Capitol Building in US

Apparently, we had UFOs over the nation's capital tonight. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/S2KI6PPIZL — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 29, 2024

Another UFO Sighting Over United States Capital Hill, Claims X User

Another UFO/UAP sighting over United States Capital Hill just hours ago 👽 pic.twitter.com/hTz1s9zFr5 — Lado 𝕏 (@LadoRamsey) November 29, 2024

X User Fact Checks Claim About UFO Sighting

The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades & decades. (Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare 'phenomenon'.) https://t.co/nhm2pxvawf pic.twitter.com/WGrTS543mY — John Greenewald, Jr. (@blackvaultcom) November 27, 2024

