The Andhra Pradesh government recently took to Twitter to fact check a video that was going viral on social media. In the video, tribal students of Lingapuram village staged a protest by standing with folded hands in the waters of the Varaha River. The students urged Andhra Pradesh CM and government authorities to build a road leading to their village.

Tribal Students of Lingapuram Village Stage Protest

In a heart-wrenching plea to Andhra Pradesh CM, tribal students of Lingapuram village staged a protest by standing with folded hands in the waters of the Varaha River, appealing to the authorities that a road be laid to their village.#AndhraPradesh #JaganMohanReddy #NewsMo pic.twitter.com/QVaSQYpg8u — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 19, 2022

Responding to the claim, the CMO of Andhra Pradesh said that Chief Minister's Office has issued orders to District Collector to this effect. "In the inquiry it was found, the video was purposefully taken placing children in the water which is going viral. The following video gives the actual view of the situation," the CMO said. It also also shared an actual video of the roads in the village.

Video Was Purposefully Taken Placing Children in the Water

The Chief Minister's Office has issued orders to District Collector to this effect. In the inquiry it was found, the video was purposefully taken placing children in the water which is going viral. The following video gives the actual view of the situation. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/kacVk7cMZY — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 20, 2022

The Fact Check team of the Andhra Pradesh government also said that the video published on social media handles were staged.

The inquiry proves that the video published on social media handles was staged. @IndiaToday FYI. https://t.co/oTeaSFvxv4 — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) October 20, 2022

