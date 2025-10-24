Passengers aboard the Jhelum Express were shocked when a man posing as a Travelling Ticket Examiner began collecting cash from those with waiting tickets, promising confirmed seats. The imposter, identified as Kamal Pandey, traveled ticketless from Jhansi to Gwalior, claiming to be an army officer. A vigilant passenger filmed the act and tagged the railways on social media, triggering swift action. The GRP caught him red-handed, recovering INR 1,620 and finding him allegedly under the influence of drugs. An FIR has been lodged. Jhansi: Woman Poses as TTE, Checks Tickets and Demands Fine From Passengers; Arrested by RPF After Her Actions Raise Suspicion (Watch Video).

Fake TTE Nabbed in Gwalior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Gwalior™ (@ourgwalior)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)