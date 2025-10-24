Passengers aboard the Jhelum Express were shocked when a man posing as a Travelling Ticket Examiner began collecting cash from those with waiting tickets, promising confirmed seats. The imposter, identified as Kamal Pandey, traveled ticketless from Jhansi to Gwalior, claiming to be an army officer. A vigilant passenger filmed the act and tagged the railways on social media, triggering swift action. The GRP caught him red-handed, recovering INR 1,620 and finding him allegedly under the influence of drugs. An FIR has been lodged. Jhansi: Woman Poses as TTE, Checks Tickets and Demands Fine From Passengers; Arrested by RPF After Her Actions Raise Suspicion (Watch Video).
Fake TTE Nabbed in Gwalior
