It is the time of the year when the world celebrates the pious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with colourful procession, community activities, prayers and, of course, traditional cuisines. Talking of festive delicacies, a food blogger Chahat Anand thought of celebrating the festival by pouring hot milk over a Lord Ganesha idol made of chocolate. The video of her eco-friendly commemoration created a buzz on Twitter, with netizens not enjoying the ecological way of observing the holy day! As per the video caption, the food blogger's idea behind the Virsarjan of the Chocolate Ganpati was to distribute the flavoured milk to poor people. Online users were exasperated and said that the concept was against Hindu sentiments. Foodstagrammer Cooks Maggi with Milk and Chocolate Sauce, Leaves Netizens Angry Over Bizarre Maggi Recipe Video.

