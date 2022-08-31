It is the time of the year when the world celebrates the pious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with colourful procession, community activities, prayers and, of course, traditional cuisines. Talking of festive delicacies, a food blogger Chahat Anand thought of celebrating the festival by pouring hot milk over a Lord Ganesha idol made of chocolate. The video of her eco-friendly commemoration created a buzz on Twitter, with netizens not enjoying the ecological way of observing the holy day! As per the video caption, the food blogger's idea behind the Virsarjan of the Chocolate Ganpati was to distribute the flavoured milk to poor people. Online users were exasperated and said that the concept was against Hindu sentiments. Foodstagrammer Cooks Maggi with Milk and Chocolate Sauce, Leaves Netizens Angry Over Bizarre Maggi Recipe Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

Hey food vlogger @chahatanand what exactly are you doing ? Who has give you the rights to do such nonsense things on the name of creativity. Apologize or be ready to face the consequences 😕 #Ganeshotsav2022pic.twitter.com/3xrhw1Qx74 — P!YU$H S (@SpeaksKshatriya) August 30, 2022

Read The Caption:

What Is Your Opinion?

If dumbness had a pageant, youtuber n insta food vlogger @chahatanand will win that by miles. Hey Chahat, next bakrid, suggest to slaughter chocolate goats n sheeps, mix with milk n share among everyone as "prasadam". 😑 Chocolate Ganpati Visarjan invented by🖕Swirlls, Ghaziabad. https://t.co/Srid8LOf30pic.twitter.com/4puoO6kyPZ — #SaveSoil #ಮಣ್ಣುಉಳಿಸಿ 🇮🇳 (@ShivSeeker) August 30, 2022

Chocolate Ganpati Sparks Anger Online!

This is absolute nonsense - the restaurant and this food blogger @chahatanand are clearly offending sensibilities of crores of Hindu There is a sanctity of the Ganapati Visarjan & such mockery is completely unacceptabl https://t.co/IjbFdZ1Y9A — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 30, 2022

What's Your View On This Eco-Friendly Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration?

WTH is she doing in the name of a food vlogger Insulting hindu god ! Shame on her..she must apologise for this @chahatanand? How TF are you supposed to put hot milk on ganpati bappa ? Who gave you rights to spread such pathetic things ? #Hinduism #GaneshChaturthi #Ganpati pic.twitter.com/VeSWEl043h — Akanksha/shehnaazGill♥️ (@AkankshaSays_) August 30, 2022

