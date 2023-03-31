A funny video of a classroom situation from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology has been shared online. A group of girl students dressed in their saree uniform are seen grooving to the Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’ and filming it, until their professors enter the classroom and the girls are blissfully unaware. It is until one of them turns to find their teachers standing and watching what these students are up to. It is definitely an embarrassing situation but right now it is viral on internet. Zomato Delivery Boy Dancing on ‘Sapne Me Milti Hai’ Song Outside Function Venue Proves Music Knows No Boundaries (Watch Video).

Girls Dance Inside the Classroom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Muskan Verma 🧿 (@kris__stal)

