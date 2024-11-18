Harshvardhan Rane scores 81.5% in his IGNOU Psychology exam. The actor took to social media to share a heartwarming before and after moment and flaunts his dance moves in an Instagram reel. Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who was pursuing a psychology honours degree, had previously shared some light-hearted moments of his seniors at college greeting him and him touching their feet before his exams. In his latest post, the happy actor revealed that he scored an impressive 81.50% in his psychology exam. While reflecting on his journey, he shared that while some students scared him, many encouraged him and also prayed for his success. Clearly, he chose to focus on the positive people! In the viral video, he shares a snippet of his marks and does a happy dance. Watch Harshvardhan's video below. ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’: Harshvardhan Rane Returns for Sequel Announced by Soham Rockstar Productions.

Harshvardhan Rane Scores 81.50%

