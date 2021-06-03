A herd of wild elephants has been spotted approaching the Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. They had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year. Several videos of the wild elephants roaming across the cities of China have gone viral on social media. Take a look at the video here:

A herd of wild elephants has been roaming into towns in southwest China. The animals have trekked 310 miles (500 km) north from a nature reserve. https://t.co/PJFxYYP2vB pic.twitter.com/CFjX3Yg3u4 — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2021

