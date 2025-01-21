Wondering how you can get a chance to sing along with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on stage? Fret not! A Bengaluru software engineer explains exactly how he caught the singer’s attention during the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. In his video, he mentions finding out that Chris invited a person to sing along with him on stage during their concert on January 18. This inspired the software engineer to do research so he too could get called on stage. He explains that, upon researching the band’s previous concerts, he found a pattern and realised that Chris usually sings one of the three songs with fans, which are “Magic, “Up & Up,” and “Everglow.” Since he had already sung Everglow on 18th, there were fewer chances of the song being repeated. So to get Chris’ attention, he created a poster asking if he could sing “Magic” along with Chris. He also got to the venue at 12:30 PM IST to secure a place close to the stage. To his surprise, his plan worked, and he was invited to sing the song along with Chris on stage. Watch the viral videos below. Coldplay India Tour 2025: Chris Martin Performs With Young Fan on Stage in Mumbai, Fans Go Wild Over His Generosity (Watch Video).

