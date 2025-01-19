Coldplay's Chris Martin truly won the hearts of fans during their Mumbai concert with an unforgettable moment on stage. As a young fan began playing the piano, Chris graciously gave up his seat and sat next to him, creating a heartwarming scene that has since gone viral. Fans flooded social media, praising Chris for his down-to-earth and beautiful gesture. The moment was captured in a video shared by Shukrana Gratitude Education on Instagram, showing the fan standing beside Chris as he sat near the piano. Before the performance, Chris held up a poster the fan had made, which read, "I manifested this moment. I'm ready for it. Can I play 'Everglow' with you?" In a sweet moment, Chris told the fan, “We will sing together, ok?” The clip has since taken the internet by storm, leaving everyone in awe of Chris’s kindness and the special connection shared with the young fan. ‘Coldplay Ke Tickets Kachre Mein Chale Gaye’: Woman’s Dream of Attending ‘Music of the Spheres’ Mumbai Concert Shattered After Maid Tosses Tickets Into Bin (Watch Video).

Chris Martin Wins the Internet With His Kindness, Performs With Young Fan During Coldplay Mumbai Show

Fans Are Loving It

Fans Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Manifesting

Fans Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

