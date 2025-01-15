Army Day in India, also called Indian Army Day, is celebrated every year on January 15. Indian Army Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, January 15. The day honours soldiers who have fought bravely to protect our country and maintain peace and unity. It also recognises the sacrifices and highlights contributions made by the loved ones and families of brave soldiers. The day is celebrated with parades, tributes, processions, speeches, events, and cultural programmes. On this day, soldiers are honoured for their valour, bravery, sacrifice, dedication, and commitment to protecting the country with awards and medals. The celebration also commemorates this day in 1949, when Field Marshal KM Cariappa became the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. The day is the perfect opportunity to show our respect for the Indian Army. To celebrate, netizens took to social media to share Indian Army Day 2024 wishes, greetings, images, thoughtful messages, quotes, and HD wallpapers. Army Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Indian Army Day Wishes

*On Indian Army Day, let’s salute our soldiers for their extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment.* pic.twitter.com/SP74DHsRJL — Sudarshan (Naya Bharat🇮🇳)🙏 (@Sudarshanshaw14) January 15, 2025

Indian Army Day Messages

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the soldiers of the Indian Army, their families and all of you on 'Army Day', who are the epitome of courage, valor, valor and discipline! We are proud of the dedication and spirit of sacrifice of the Indian Army which keeps the honor… pic.twitter.com/QY081dKneG — Aditya Kumar Trivedi (@adityasvlogs) January 15, 2025

Indian Army Day Quotes

On this Indian Army Day,A big salute to our brave soldiers who stand tall to defend our nation ❤️🇮🇳#भारतीय_सेना_दिवस #IndianArmy #IndianArmyDay #ArmyDay2025 pic.twitter.com/1m2CGeAucD — Royal Hawk (@RoyalHawk051) January 15, 2025

Indian Army Day Wallpapers

#Thread 🧵: Celebrating the 77th Indian Army Day Date: January 15, 2025 Today, India pays tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army on its 77th Army Day. Let’s explore its history, significance, parade details and more. 🇮🇳 1+ pic.twitter.com/kF3lZ0lYg9 — Bharat Ki Beti 🇮🇳👧🏻 (@PratibhaPriyad3) January 15, 2025

Indian Army Day Images

Happy Army Day to the brave soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families who protect the Indian borders with their unwavering dedication and bravery. Every Indian salutes your indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xs2dsnuz7t — John Wesley (@johnwesley_jw) January 15, 2025

