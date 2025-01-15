Indian Army Day is an annual event celebrated on January 15 to honour and recognise the contributions of Indian Army personnel. This annual event commemorates the day in 1949 when General KM Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, taking over from the last British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India on January 15, 1949. Army Day Parade 2025: Robotic Mules To Feature in Indian Army's First Parade in Pune on January 15.

On this day, parades and other military shows are held in New Delhi as well as in all Army headquarters across the country. Indian Army Day serve as an excellent opportunity to salute the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. In this article, let's know more about the Indian Army Day 2025 date and significance.

Indian Army Day 2025 Date

Indian Army Day 2025 is celebrated on Wednesday, January 15.

Indian Army Day Significance

Indian Army Day holds great significance as it remembers the sacrifices and valour of the Army personnel who have fought in wars, protected national borders, and served the country in peacekeeping missions over the years. While celebrations take place across the country, the main Army Day parade is conducted in Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi cantonment.

On this day, the President of India and senior army officers pay tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation by laying wreaths at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded on this day. Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees participate in the Army Day parade every year. Military hardware, numerous contingents and a combat display are part of the parade.

