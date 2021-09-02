Just for the nth time, Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, Instagram faced an outage and users flipped out completely. And what does one do in such a scenario? Well, head over to another social media platform to confirm your worst fear and share funny memes and ROFL! Instagram Down! Photo-Sharing App Suffers Outage, Feed and DMs Not Working for Users Globally.

Sorry, Wi-Fi

me apologising to my internet after blaming it for insta being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/6MKZaEP7JE — chihiro (@yuutange) September 2, 2021

Please Accept Our Sincere Apologies

When you realise it's not your wifi it's the Instagram that's down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uHoxAmBSBW — I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 2, 2021

Everyone's Headed That Way

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KYeGD3XpYE — Charis Ann🌹 (@n00dle_kid) September 2, 2021

Twitter, Here We Come

all of us right now running to twitter to see if it’s not just our own instagram that is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bfv1qXCXas — Devanshu Bisht (@devxnshu) September 2, 2021

HAHHAHAHAA

NOT INSTAGRAM DMS BEING DOWN WHILE IM IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ARGUMENT 😭 pic.twitter.com/dSdN8BQTKT — $av (@savannagarciaa) September 2, 2021

This is Hilarious

mfs tweeting about #instagramdown as soon as they see "we're sorry, but something went wrong. please try again." pic.twitter.com/Xag61rNmIi — madslamma679 (@slammuh_6) September 2, 2021

It's Not Your Wi-Fi, Bro

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it's my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TqJeLj3FcK — Adarsh Tiwari (@wtf_adarsh) September 2, 2021

Emergency Meeting

