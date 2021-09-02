Just for the nth time, Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, Instagram faced an outage and users flipped out completely. And what does one do in such a scenario? Well, head over to another social media platform to confirm your worst fear and share funny memes and ROFL! Instagram Down! Photo-Sharing App Suffers Outage, Feed and DMs Not Working for Users Globally.

Sorry, Wi-Fi

Please Accept Our Sincere Apologies

Everyone's Headed That Way

Twitter, Here We Come

HAHHAHAHAA

This is Hilarious

It's Not Your Wi-Fi, Bro

Emergency Meeting

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)