Have you noticed anything different on Instagram? Maybe, Instagram new update? No? Are you sure? Well, you have to be chronically online to notice all these changes like our fellow internet sleuths. Many of them have taken to X (previously known as Twitter) to complain about a new issue they are facing on Instagram. They feel the Meta-owned photo and short-video platform, Instagram to have changed its font. Yep, reading it right. Well, TBH, the Instagram font does look a bit different from what it used to be till the last day. Some netizens are pointing out over Instagram font size, some deem it to be outright ugly.

Has Instagram Changed Its Font?

did Instagram change their font??? — 👶🏻 (@moratorium_17) April 7, 2025

Instagram Font Is Ummm Not Cool Anymore?!

instagram new font is so ass, like that shit is so ugly 🤮 — rei ayanami forehead (@nagasemanawife) April 8, 2025

Hate Campaign On

They changed the font on Instagram and I hate it pic.twitter.com/wk34EmN6Of — j. (@zakpharro) April 8, 2025

Why Would You Do Such a Thing, Instagram

bro why did instagram just change its font — cassie (@blrryfacelive) April 7, 2025

Time to Accept The New Change

Pleasee

Instagram bring back the old literature font please pic.twitter.com/8hf2a5dFhe — Mika (@female__hag) March 2, 2025

