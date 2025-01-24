International Day of Education is celebrated every year across the globe on January 24. International Day of Education 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. The International Day of Education aims to highlight the importance of education for everyone and the key role that it plays in encouraging global unity, peace, equality, and development. It was first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. It reminds us that education helps people grow, build better lives, and create a brighter and better future. It also focuses on providing education to all, especially those who may have limited or no access to it. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share International Day of Education 2025 messages, quotes, sayings, posts, wallpapers, and images. International Day of Education 2025 Messages, Quotes and Images: Share Sayings, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Highlight the Role of Education in Global Peace.

International Day of Education Messages

International Day of Education reminds us that education is a fundamental right. By investing in education globally, we empower individuals, drive social progress, and create a more inclusive world. pic.twitter.com/z1udEi3Gr7 — Yuhuan (@Yuhuan254387) January 24, 2025

International Day of Education Quotes

Happy International Day of Education! Ipinagdiriwang ang International Day of Education tuwing ika-24 ng Enero upang ipaalala ang kahalagahan ng edukasyon sa pagbuo ng maunlad at inklusibong lipunan. pic.twitter.com/23zMyZKSr3 — Quezon City Government (@QCGov) January 24, 2025

International Day of Education Images

"📚🌍Education unlocks brighter futures! This International Day of Education, let’s celebrate learning’s power to transform lives and build a sustainable, inclusive world.🌟 #InternationalDayOfEducation #EducationForAll #EmpowerThroughEducation" pic.twitter.com/gFoFX5tf4g — USOIndia (@UsoIndia) January 24, 2025

International Day of Education Wallpapers

Happy International Day of Education! 🌍📚 Education transforms lives, builds communities, and inspires change. Let's work together to make it inclusive and accessible for all. #InternationalDayOfEducation #EducationEverywhere #NiunetPNG #LearnGrowThrive #KnowledgeIsPower pic.twitter.com/Nw4hiD02yc — Niunet PNG (@niunetpng) January 24, 2025

International Day of Education Posts

Under the theme “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” the 2025 International Day of Education will be celebrated on January 24th pic.twitter.com/K3KTxDa0Mh — PANDIT SAURABH DWIVEDI (@SAURABH62615750) January 24, 2025

